Chubb Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

CB opened at $162.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

