Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after buying an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.55 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

