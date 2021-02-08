Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Sells $1,000,375.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,492. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,825,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

