Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $166.28 and last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 2055015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,933 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,290. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,652,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

