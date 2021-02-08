Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $166.28 and last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 2055015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,933 shares of company stock worth $28,795,290. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.