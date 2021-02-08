Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Church & Dwight worth $175,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,462. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

