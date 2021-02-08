CIBC Cuts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $16.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $19.25 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. 224,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,871. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 508.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,982 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

