CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $11.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target cut by CIBC from $11.50 to $11.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,525. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

