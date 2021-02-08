CIBC Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to $77.50

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $95.50 to $77.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

KL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. 174,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 132,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

