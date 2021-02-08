Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 121,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after buying an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

