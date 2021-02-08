Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $534,999.84 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $56.26. 697,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,979. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

