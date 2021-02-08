Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $1,054,417.12 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $206.05. 1,858,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $42,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

