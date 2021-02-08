Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.32

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

