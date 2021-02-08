Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $11.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.88 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $48.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 billion to $49.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.93 billion to $51.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

