Citigroup Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $275.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.95. 25,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.47 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cummins by 6,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

