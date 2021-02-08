Citigroup Increases Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $35.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE SAVE traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 163,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.