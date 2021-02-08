City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $518.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 23084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.49).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.87. The stock has a market cap of £262.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Barry Aling purchased 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

