Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.32

Shares of Claren Energy Corp. (CVE:CEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 100470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -23.85.

About Claren Energy (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

