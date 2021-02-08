Claybrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.