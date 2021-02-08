Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $81.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.