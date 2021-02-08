Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 9%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) rose 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 17,330,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 3,962,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 73.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,675,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 711,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

