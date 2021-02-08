Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading 12.4% Higher

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s stock price traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.82. 1,016,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,220,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $184.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Insiders purchased 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

