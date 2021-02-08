Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Up 6%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.37. 182,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 363,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

