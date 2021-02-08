(CLGRF) (OTCMKTS:CLGRF) Trading 2.7% Higher

(CLGRF) (OTCMKTS:CLGRF)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. 269,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 282,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

About (CLGRF) (OTCMKTS:CLGRF)

SGO Mining Inc, formerly Claude Resources Inc, is a Canada-based gold production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal properties, and the production and marketing of minerals. It is also engaged in the exploration and development of gold mineral reserves and mineral resources.

