Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) vs. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Critical Analysis

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clikia and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Medallia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Medallia $402.46 million 16.58 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -32.86

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clikia and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallia 0 2 9 0 2.82

Medallia has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential downside of 12.62%. Given Medallia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Clikia beats Medallia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

