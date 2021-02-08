Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAM)

Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) (ASX:CAM) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 63.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.76.

In other Clime Capital Limited (CAM.AX) news, insider John Abernethy purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$67,520.00 ($48,228.57).

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

