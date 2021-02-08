Cloudbric (CLB) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

