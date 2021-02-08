Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.00

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 18333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $49,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $2,245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 36.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

