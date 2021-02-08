Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Up 10.5%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 19,458,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 9,429,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $913.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Natixis purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 202,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.