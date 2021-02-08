CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

