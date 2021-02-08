CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CNA stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 4,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,229. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

