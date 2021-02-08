CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CNA stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 4,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,229. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

