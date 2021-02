CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

CNB Financial Services

CNB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit (CDs). Its loan products include consumer loans, such as new and used vehicle, motor homes and travel trailers, motorcycles and ATVs, boats and jet skis, snowmobiles, personal loans and notes, home improvement, vacations/Christmas, equipment, and savings/CD secured loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit, accounts receivable/inventory, machinery and equipment, commercial vehicles and real estate, letters of credit, construction financing, and small business administration guaranteed loans; and real estate loans consisting of in-house and secondary market residential, construction, home equity, and land loans.

