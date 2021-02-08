Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 115,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 68,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $32,520.00. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Coda Octopus Group makes up about 1.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 2.45% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

