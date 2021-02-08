Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Gap Up to $23.98

Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $27.97. Codiak BioSciences shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 7 shares.

CDAK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

