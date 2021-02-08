Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 5.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 3,606,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,001,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,450. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

