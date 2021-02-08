Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.44

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.44 and last traded at $88.38, with a volume of 19611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,400 shares of company stock worth $17,257,579. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 81.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after acquiring an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Cognex by 2,555.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 256,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

