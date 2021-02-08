Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

