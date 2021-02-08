Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 10.1%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.65. 1,164,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,610,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 192,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,354,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

