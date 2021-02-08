CoinPoker Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $191.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About CoinPoker
CoinPoker Token Trading
