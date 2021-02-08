Colliers Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

