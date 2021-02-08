Colliers Securities Comments on Mimecast Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

