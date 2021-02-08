Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Hits $985,335.05

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $985,335.05 and $58.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.01048949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.00425305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002436 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

