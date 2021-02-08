ColossusXT Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.41 million and $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,661,492,428 coins and its circulating supply is 12,620,450,601 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

