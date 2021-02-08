Comerica Bank Acquires 40,983 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Comerica Bank raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

