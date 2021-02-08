Comerica Bank Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.30% of Helios Technologies worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.