Comerica Bank Has $5.77 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Murphy USA worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

MUSA opened at $128.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

