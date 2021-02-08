Comerica Bank Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,543 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of MaxLinear worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,643.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of MXL opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

