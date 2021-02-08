Comerica Bank Has $6.07 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,334 shares of company stock valued at $21,624,161. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.