Comerica Bank Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 784.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

RF opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.