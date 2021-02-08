Comerica Bank Invests $5.88 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Vertex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

